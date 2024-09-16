LIV 'Sets the Standard for Nightlife' with New Intense Sound System

For the past 16 years, LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach has attracted world renowned EDM performers, artists, and a crowd that loves to "see and be seen.' Now, with a new L-Acoustics L Series loudspeaker system—which L-Acoustics boasts as the world’s first nightclub to integrate the system—guests can "hear and be heard" as LIV sets the standard for nightlife in Miami and beyond. Miami-based L-Acoustics Certified Provider Unreal-Systems recently installed and helped commission the 1,000-capacity, two-story venue’s latest and greatest loudspeaker system, L Series.

The two companies bring different approaches to the entertainment industry in which service is as important as the product. With over 18,000-square-feet of architecture, bright lighting, a soaring projection-mapped stage area, and iconic dome with steel truss boasting more than 400 video screens—affectionately referred to as “The Spider”—LIV has long set the benchmark for modern nightlife technology and design.

“Seeing that the world’s top music festivals—including Miami’s own Ultra, Coachella, Lollapalooza, and many others—use L-Acoustics loudspeaker systems, we wanted to offer our guests and performers a professional sound system that was every bit on par with those top-shelf PAs,” said David Grutman. “In fact, we’ve gotten so many A-list artist requests for L-Acoustics monitor systems—better known as ‘Texas headphones’—that we knew we needed to further invest in LIV and make the upgrade to our house system. There is nothing else on the market that can touch the exceptional fidelity, high-energy impact, and rider-acceptability of L-Acoustics, and I know that we’re going to upgrade the experience for our DJs and clubgoers.”

LIV’s new sound design features four hangs of L-Acoustics L2D enclosures, each positioned above a corner of the main dancefloor area. Efficiently powered by LA7.16i amplified controllers, two of the hangs serve as main left and right arrays flanking the DJ performance area at one end of the room, while two more border the main stage/lounge located on the opposite end. Here, left and right arrays of one KS21 sub over two A15 Wide also serve as a stage-fill system.

Seven KS28 subs, end-stacked in three clusters on the floor at the main-stage end of the room and driven by LA12X amplified controllers, join four more KS28 mounted into the face of the DJ platform to supply the room with massive yet tight low-frequency reinforcement. Two LA4X-powered coaxial X8 enclosures flush-mounted into the wall above the KS28 offer a DJ system front-fill. Upstairs, a total of six X12 are flown over the six VIP skyboxes overlooking the dancefloor, with two more X12 covering the bar area at the back corner of the upper level.

According to LIV technical director and product manager Max Moussier, narrowing down the system spec to an L Series design was an easy choice. “The incredibly compact format and clean lines of the new L2D allowed us to integrate them into our space with minimal distraction to our architectural and visual elements,” he says. “Unlike video and lighting, you don’t actually want people to see the sound system, but you certainly want them to hear and feel it. Our combination of L2D paired with KS28 sounds absolutely earth-shaking, yet incredibly articulate and crisp, both of which are so important to the electronic dance music genre. LIV Miami Beach has always prided itself on offering audiences and artists the very best, and now, with L-Acoustics, the experience here is even better.”