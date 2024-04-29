Listen Technologies, Ampetronic Team Up for Auri Preview at InfoComm 2024

During InfoComm 2024, Listen Technologies and Ampetronic will preview Auri, a new product they have co-developed and will bring to market later this year. Auri is the first complete, installed assistive listening system utilizing Auracast broadcast audio, a new standard for Bluetooth Low Energy audio, which will transform the way hearing assistance is delivered in public spaces.

Listen Technologies will also demonstrate ListenWIFI, its next-generation audio-over-Wi-Fi assistive listening solution that will ship in June. ListenWIFI includes new servers, LWR-1050 Receivers that meet compliance requirements and provide guests a choice on how they receive audio, LA-490 Beacons that facilitate seamless connection to audio channels, an updated app, and enhanced configuration and management software.

Executives from Listen Technologies and Ampetronic will discuss new and emerging technologies that will affect assistive listening specifications for venues and service providers at an Audio Education session, titled “Auracast, a New Future for Assistive Listening?” Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. PT in W219/W220.

Visitors to booth C8935 can experience Listen Technologies’ and Ampetronic’s full suite of wireless listening solutions while learning about the business opportunities these robust solutions provide.