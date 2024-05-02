Lightware Enhances Microsoft Teams Rooms with Powerful BYOD Capabilities

Lightware Visual Engineering's Taurus Switcher solutions now has a new integration with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows. Developed for system integrators, IT professionals, and corporate meeting room users, it delivers advanced Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) functionality and room control capabilities for Teams meeting spaces.

Powered by the Lightware Taurus UCX/TPX Series Universal Switchers, the solution augments the Microsoft Teams Rooms experience by allowing users to effortlessly integrate their personal laptops with the room’s meeting system. This enables flexible content sharing together with access to lighting, projector and shade controls from a single control panel.

Lightware Taurus switchers extend connectivity options, allowing multiple source inputs and providing additional USB peripheral support. This means users can participate in meetings using their own devices, with seamless integration into the room’s larger AV infrastructure. Taurus also offers other useful and practical enhancements, including integrated laptop charging and Ethernet connectivity, ensuring that users have everything they need at their fingertips.

In addition, by configuring the Lightware Companion App on a Microsoft Teams Rooms PC and integrating the Companion module within Lightware Advanced Room Control (LARA), additional functions can be introduced to further enhance meeting room capabilities. Lightware Taurus Switchers have also been validated for use by a wide range of leading meeting room technology manufacturers, including Lenovo, Poly, Logitech, Yealink, and Barco.