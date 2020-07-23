Lifesize Launches CxEngage Video for Cloud Contact Centers

The What: Lifesize has launched CxEngage Video, a new native video solution for cloud contact centers.

The What Else: Video interactions can be initiated by an agent through a text message, email, open chat, or messaging channel within the CxEngage browser-based interface.

The fully integrated, single-platform solution eliminates the need for additional downloads, installations, accounts, or subscriptions for either the agent or the customer, with video interactions occurring directly within the customer’s desktop or mobile browser. CxEngage Video calls can also be transferred to another agent or expert whenever collaboration is necessary.

The Bottom Line: Available immediately to customers worldwide, CxEngage Video allows contact center agents to rapidly initiate video-based conversations from any support channel—including phone, email, chat, SMS and social media—using a single interface, enabling organizations to deliver value-added remote services.