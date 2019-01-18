Lifesize Offers Free Communication Tools During Government Shutdown

Lifesize says it will offer free and unlimited accounts during the government shutdown; the company's end goal is to help people maintain face-to-face communication.

"The ability to connect face-to-face is far too important to have it impacted by travel restrictions," a LIfesize representative told SCN. "Users can create a free, unlimited Lifesize account to use throughout the duration of the shutdown and keep their mission-critical communications up and running.”

For more information or to utilize the service, visit https://www.lifesize.com/en/ldp/trial-gov.