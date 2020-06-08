Lifesize Announces Enterprise-Grade End-to-End Encryption for All

The What: Lifesize has created comprehensive end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for all group and point-to-point video conferencing calls, representing a true E2EE solution for both cloud video conferencing and cloud-connected meeting room devices.

The What Else: Upon release of Lifesize E2EE, meeting hosts on all Lifesize subscription and free plans will be able to end-to-end encrypt their audio and video streams with a key that is securely shared among meeting participants. Media will be encrypted from each participant, stay encrypted while in transit and on Lifesize servers, and will only be able to be decrypted on clients that have the key.

[Free Download: The Integration Guide to Collaboration 2020]

Lifesize will also provide customers the option to manage their own encryption keys. When E2EE is applied, meeting recordings, PSTN call participants and support for third-party conference room devices will be automatically disabled.

The Bottom Line: As part of the release, which will be automatically deployed on a rolling basis in Q3 2020, all Lifesize customers globally will be able to end-to-end encrypt any video meeting using the Lifesize desktop, mobile or web applications or using Lifesize’s family of 4K meeting room systems.