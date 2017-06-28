LG Unveils World's Thinnest Hotel TV

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions unveiled the LG OLED “Wallpaper” Hotel TV – a razor-thin display that becomes one with the wall – at the 2017 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC).

Wallpaper Hotel TV

The world’s first 65-inch class OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV (model 65EV960H) combines LG’s industry-leading hotel TV technology with the sleek aesthetic and image quality of the award-winning LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W, now available on the consumer market. Thanks to their ability to turn pixels completely on or off, LG OLED TVs render perfect black levels – and therefore infinite contrast – to display vibrant colors, immersive details and lifelike images that LCD displays cannot produce.

“The LG OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV lives up to the unrivaled ability of OLED to deliver the very best picture quality available today, and its sophisticated form factor will not only capture guests’ attention but leave a lasting impression,” said Michael Kosla, vice president, hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “As the world’s first LG OLED Wallpaper TV for hotels, this innovative new display is sure to revolutionize the way luxury hotels and resorts elevate the in-room experience for premium guests.”

At just 3.86mm (0.15 inches) thin, the 65EV960H can be easily installed in luxury hotel suites using ultra-slim mounting brackets with a magnetic mat to create a truly seamless design that becomes one with the wall. Its electrical components are housed in the device’s Media Box, connected through an ultra-thin flat cable, which allows the panel to lie flush against the wall like a piece of art and makes installation easy. Even more, the Ultra HD OLED display’s technology can be seen from wide viewing angles, so guests can enjoy the TV’s rich color and crisp picture regardless of their seat in the room.

The LG OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV comes equipped with the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system and the flexible LG Pro:Centric Smart applications platform, which makes navigating LG’s vast content options within the interactive platforms simple and fast. The state-of-the-art display also supports leading high dynamic range (HDR) formats, including HDR 10, Dolby Vision and HLG. The TV’s powerful 4K upscaler enhances the details and colors of non-4K content on the screen’s 8 million-plus pixels. The 65EV960H is one of the first TVs in the world to incorporate Dolby Atmos sound, allowing viewers to hear surround sound like never before with overhead audio for a theater-like experience in the comfort of their hotel room.

The new 65-inch LG OLED Wallpaper Hotel TV joins 55- and 65-inch class LG OLED hotel TVs (models 65EW960H and 55EW960H, respectively) for the ultimate premium in-room guest experience. In addition, a host of LG OLED commercial displays are now available for hotel public spaces. They include Dual-View Curved Tiling, Dual-View Flat, Video Wall, Open Frame, Wallpaper Digital Signage and In-Glass Wallpaper LG OLED displays.