LG Unveils Smart Touchscreen Patient TV

The What: LG has introduced the 15-inch personal healthcare display (model 15LU766A), a new touchscreen smart TV.

The What Else: The 15-inch personal healthcare display (model 15LU766A) is designed so patients can experience interactive and engaging content, while offering healthcare providers a flexible platform that’s easily installed, managed, and maintained.

The LG 15LU766A offers convenience, connectivity, and more options and services. For example, LG’s Pro:Centric Direct interactive TV platform allows system integrators virtually unlimited application design options while providing the health care providers and patients access to pre-loaded apps and new streaming services.

Personalized interactive services are enabled by the TV’s multi-touch screen, Quad-core processor and webOS operating system for patient engagement providers. This touchscreen recognizes the presence of more than two points of contact with the surface, allowing more users to experience interactive services and entertainment.

The full HD display delivers crisp picture quality with 400 nits of brightness. The IPS screen is designed to deliver excellent picture quality from virtually any angle, while the 15LU766A’s “Instant On” feature allows immediate TV power-on and picture display for additional user convenience.

“LG’s healthcare technology focuses on purposeful innovation for a superior patient experience. This new TV exemplifies that philosophy,” said Tom Mottlau, healthcare director at LG Electronics USA.

The Bottom Line: The 15LU766A is UL hospital-grade listed for use in dialysis clinics and other multi-tap-powered healthcare facilities. It can be used as a standalone display or arm mounted and comes with an adaptor that fits most existing arm mounts in addition to the option of being mounted to a VESA standard arm. The 15LU766A comes with a conventional power supply for standalone applications.