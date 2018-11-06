LG TechTour Presents Collaboration Opportunities at NYDSW

On November 1, digital signage and experience design leaders gathered at the Metropolitan West in NYC for the LG TechTour. This event highlighted the commercial display, solar, and mobile solutions from LG and its partners with exciting programming and networking opportunities throughout the day.

According to Black Box application engineer Ray Reese, "A big benefit of the TechTour is partnering with LG. They are a significant influencer and so respected in the digital signage industry." Black box demonstrated its SoC (System on a Chip) with the flagship iCOMPEL line as well as the Radian Flex Video Wall Software and Emerald line for KVM networks.

For Datapath, NYDSW is an opportunity to build relationships and offer more hands-on training. Datapath recently became an AVIXA-authorized CTS RU provider. Datapath's Mark Bohs, director of sales, the Americas, enthused that NYDSW was a great opportunity to show in real time the powerful and intuitive iolite video wall controller. “Flexible, drag and drop—it just doesn’t get any more streamlined,” he said.

Edo Sleutelberg, CCO of Gauddi

The LG TechTour was also an ideal event for manufacturers to collaborate with industry leaders offering complimentary product suites.

Edo Sleutelberg, CCO of Gauddi, appreciated the energy of NYDSW and the LG ROADSHOW. He demonstrated the Gauddi software, the first digital signage platform dedicated to LG webOS and Philips Android, which offers simplified installation and maintenance by eliminating the need for external media players.