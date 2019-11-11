LG TechTour ’19 Wraps Up Pop-Up on Fifth Avenue

LG Business Solutions USA wrapped up its 2019 coast-to-coast “LG TechTour” with a technology pop-up experience on New York’s Fifth Avenue that drew hundreds of attendees to experience the full array of LG business and partner solutions. At the day-long event, guests experienced the company’s broad assortment of digital signage displays along with a series of workshops and product presentations.

“The LG TechTour is a self-contained innovation roadshow that demonstrates the full range of LG and our partners’ capabilities,” said Garry Wicka, vice president of marketing, LG Business Solutions USA. “This year, over 1,400 business-to-business customers from coast to coast came together in unique environments to experience LG’s broad portfolio of digital signage displays, renewable energy systems, enterprise mobile solutions, and more. And I think they had some fun, too, along the way.”

Every stop of the six-city tour featured distinct locations and specially themed events. For example, the Dallas event was held in AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, where LG highlighted its brand new Direct View LED screens and advanced LG OLED video walls, among other innovations. The event included a performance by the famous Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, an exclusive meet-and-greet with a former Dallas Cowboys all-star, and an on-field Punt, Pass & Kick competition for LG guests.

In Chicago, customers had an immersive LG product experience at the American Airlines Conference Center adjacent to Wrigley Field. They had an exclusive meet-and-greet with Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, behind-the-scenes tours of the historic ballpark and were treated to such Windy City staples as Old Chicago Style hot dogs and Italian beef. The stop in San Jose included wine tastings from top vintners in nearby Napa Valley.

“The LG TechTour redefines what a tradeshow can be,” Wicka said. “We want the tour to deliver as much of a ‘wow factor’ as the solutions we offer, and the 2019 tour set a new benchmark for doing just that.”

For the New York finale, Wicka said LG pulled out all of the stops, hosting the sold-out event in a loft space in midtown Manhattan on Fifth Avenue during New York Digital Signage Week. In addition to the keynotes, product showcases, and breakout sessions, the day’s agenda featured craft beer tastings, coffee tastings, a live DJ and open bar, and a unique food experience provided by an array of purveyors that included Black Seed Bagels, Katz’s Delicatessen, Korilla, Sons of Thunder, Roberta’s, Other Half Brewing, Milk Bar, and Vigilante.

Each stop on the LG TechTour featured the company’s portfolio of commercial displays, led by the new Transparent LG OLED display, positioned for retail and museum applications. Other commercial display demonstrations included LG’s brand new Direct View LED displays, advanced video walls, unique digital white boards, Ultra Stretch digital signage monitors, and groundbreaking transparent color LED film displays. The New York event marked the unveiling of LG’s new 4K Ultra HD hotel TV, the first with high-performance NanoCell display technology.

Of special interest to integrators and business owners alike, the tour features LG renewable energy solutions, led by LG’s flagship 60- and 72-cell LG NeON2 high-efficiency solar panels and LG’s new energy storage systems.

Looking ahead to 2020, Wicka said, “The 2019 tour will be hard to top, but our team is already working on a few ideas that will ensure that the LG TechTour remains the industry’s must-attend innovation roadshow that brings together partners, customers, prospects, and LG representatives to learn about the new technologies and solutions that will change their businesses for the better.”

Throughout the 2019 LG TechTour, VIP guests ranged from business owners, CEOs, CTOs and CIOs to integrators, contractors, and influencers. Featured technology and service partners at the 2019 LG TechTour (which varied by location) included Agosto Skikit, Milestone/Chief, TSITouch, Hughes, IGEL America, Userful, Peerless, Barco, Datapath, Omnivex, TriplePlay, PingHD, and Intuiface, among others.