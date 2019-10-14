LG Introduces 4K Ultra HD Hotel TVs With NanoCell Display Technology

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has launched a 4K Ultra HD TV designed specifically for the hospitality market with NanoCell display technology. LG's UT770H series of Pro:Centric smart hospitality TVs brings LG's LCD TV display technology from the consumer market into the hotel room for the first time.

The What Else: The new hotel TVs leverage the power of LG's NanoCell IPS technology panels to deliver picture enhancements, color accuracy, and wide viewing angles to LED-backlit LCD TVs. LG's proprietary NanoCell technology uses nano particles (each roughly one nanometer in size) to absorb surplus wavelengths of light, enhancing the purity of colors on the screen while expanding the color gamut and ensuring consistent color performance from any angle.

To match the visuals with excellent audio performance, each model utilizes DTS Virtual:X, a new audio optimization technology that analyzes incoming signals in real time and adjusts output to provide the perception of surround sound from a two-channel system.

The Bottom Line: The new NanoCell Pro:Centric Smart Hospitality Series is available in 49-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch class models. Each can be wall-mounted with VESA-compliant mounts (sold separately), and the displays themselves measure 2.5 inches deep and ship with a base that measures 11.9 inches deep.

In addition to the UT770H smart TVs, LG will be expanding use of NanoCell displays across its entire portfolio of 4K UHD hotel TVs, including the UT577H, UT567H, and UT347H series coming later this year.