LG 65-inch UHD Rollable OLED Display at CES

LG Display is showing 65-inch UHD rollable OLED displays at CES 2018 in Las Vegas this week.

LGD 65-inch UHD rollable OLED display

The newly-unveiled 65-inch rollable UHD OLED display especially highlights, according to LG, the unique potential of OLED. It can be rolled up and hidden when not in use, and the small size of the rolled-up screen means that it can be more easily moved and stored, allowing for better space utilization, something existing displays can’t deliver.

LG Display has also developed the world’s first 88-inch 8K OLED display and upgraded the audio complexity of Crystal Sound OLED displays from the current 2.1 channel sound to 3.1 channel sound. LG is also showing 55-inch transparent OLED displays and a 77-inch wallpaper OLED TV display.

The company is implementing IPS nano-color, which expresses rich colors using nanoscale high-color reproduction particles, and U-IPS technology, which increases the transmittance and reduces the intensity of light reflected on the panel. LG Display will exhibit a variety of LCD products that utilize its IPS technology, including a 65-inch Art Glass display for TVs and 14-inch and 31.5-inch displays for monitors.

LG Display has expanded its Crystal Sound technology to LCD products such as notebooks and monitors. By getting rid of the idea of separate speakers, the company’s Crystal Sound technology enables the display surface itself to emanate more realistic, richer sound than speakers can. LG Display will first incorporate this technology into gaming products, and will thereafter provide solutions tailored to the characteristics of each product category.