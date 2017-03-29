LG Raises the Bar for OLED at Digital Signage Expo

Even at a trade show featuring a lot of great display technology, LG’s unveiling today of its new lineup of OLED displays made even the most jaded LVCC (Las Vegas Convention Center) wanderers take notice. On the morning of the first day of the Digital Signage Expo, Garry Wicka of LG gave the gathered press a guided tour of the new offerings. And those offerings raised LG’s own high bar set by their 2016 DSE and InfoComm show wares–and even raised the OLED bar LG set at ISE 2017 in Amsterdam just two months ago.

Garry Wicka of LG demos the impressive, and super-thin new LG OLED Wallpaper commercial display. Shown here is the week is the “In-Glass Wallpaper” version of the LG OLED. Designed with dual-sided ultra-slim OLED panels in a glass pane, the In-Glass Wallpaper LG OLED will be available in standing and hanging versions.



Front and center at the LG booth: OLED, in several varieties: new, very thin, lightweight LG OLED “Wallpaper” commercial displays; and new flexible, customizable open-frame LG OLED displays. And with all the new configurations of OLED from LG here today, the message about OLED’s impressive imaging qualities including the super high contrast, the deep deep black levels, the lack of any discernable image compromise at extreme off-axis viewing angles, should not be overlooked.

And shown in the U.S. for the first time at the Digital Signage Expo this week is the “In-Glass Wallpaper” version of the LG OLED. Designed with dual-sided ultra-slim OLED panels in a glass pane, the In-Glass Wallpaper LG OLED will be available in standing and hanging versions to provide businesses flexible options.



In one of the most unusual demos of a digital display technology at any trade show, LG was actually bending the 2x2 OLED displays, as attendees watched in their booth at DSE. LG OLED does say that the “Open Frame displays are able to flex concave and convex for a truly customizable approach that is both a work of art and a functional signage display,” and the demo proved it.

And there is more OLED at DSE, from LG: The Dual-View Curved Tiling LG OLED displays offer a curved design using slim tiles to form customizable displays that link combinations of two to eight tiles together. The 65-inch portrait display has a depth under 9 mm (about one-third of an inch), and a unique dual-sided view to offer users two-sided media. Each screen is 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160). If desired, the system-on-a-chip (SoC) and a 128GB internal memory capacity enable UHD-synced playback without the need for PCs or media players.

The Dual-View Flat LG OLED display also offers a space-efficient dual-sided view to provide customers two-sided displays in full HD (1920 x 1080). With an even slimmer depth, measuring under 8 mm (less than one-third of an inch) and three different installation options, this 55-inch flat OLED commercial display allows, according to LG, “retailers to plan a more efficient layout while utilizing a high-end display solution. Additionally, the display has the unique ability to swap and mirror content on either side of the screen with a simple press of a remote control button.”