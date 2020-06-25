LG Offers ‘Clean Remote’ with New Hotel TVs

The What: Addressing health concerns and confidence of travelers, LG Business Solutions USA is offering hotel operators a free Clean Remote with every new LG hotel TV. The special remote control is designed to be safer thanks to a non-porous, sealed membrane surface that can reduce bacteria and germs by as much as 99 percent compared to traditional remotes, according to Clean Remote.

LG Clean Remote Bundle (Image credit: LG)

The What Else: The Clean Remote connects seamlessly with all LG Hotel TV models, with no additional setup required. Each remote is specifically designed with staff and guests in mind with a simple layout and large, high visibility keys. Its spill-proof design prevents liquid damage, while its not-for-home-use designation discourages theft and its hidden battery cover prevents battery loss.

While the CDC recommends that hotels clean and disinfect remote controls daily, standard remotes have gaps and crevices around the buttons that can harbor dirt and germs, said Clean Remote president Michael Monsky.

“Because of this, they are nearly impossible to clean properly and may be damaged by liquid cleaner, The Clean Remote’s unique membrane surface is made to be easily cleaned and sanitized,” he added.

The Bottom Line: Offering the Clean Remote is part of LG Business Solutions USA’s new Health Protocol initiative—a suite of products and packages designed to provide commercial businesses with tools to help keep employees and guests safe.