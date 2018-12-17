LG named 'Pro AV/Digital Signage Partner of the Year' by Ingram Micro

For the second year in a row, Ingram Micro has named LG Electronics Business Solutions “Pro AV/Digital Signage Partner of the Year.” The award celebrates the increasing demand and brand awareness within the IT channel for LG’s industry-leading digital signage solutions in 2018, according to Ingram Micro.

“We are honored to present the Pro AV/Digital Signage Partner of the Year Award once again to LG for going above and beyond with Ingram Micro to better serve the needs of our channel partners and help their end-customers achieve their business goals faster and with greater engagement and accountability,” said Jennifer Anaya, vice president, marketing, Ingram Micro.

LG offers the industry’s broadest array of digital signage display technologies, led by unique LG OLED screens in various configurations and LG Ultra Stretch displays. The award-winning lineup includes LG OLED Wallpaper, In-Glass Wallpaper, Video Wall, Open Frame and Dual-View Curved. The proprietary LG OLED technology delivers awe-inspiring picture with perfect blacks and incredible color, even from wide viewing angles, unlike any LCD/LED display can deliver.

From a family of desktop displays that feature LG’s 21:9 IPS format to advanced videowall displays to one of the broadest 4K UHD portfolios in the market (with models ranging from 49- to 98-inches) LG caters to the varied needs of the dynamic digital signage market – even offering Indoor LED display solutions, including 1.0, 1.5, and 2.0 mm pixel pitch displays for a variety of installations, including retail spaces, sports stadiums, transportation hubs, and hospitality applications.

“This special recognition by Ingram Micro underscores LG’s focus on providing innovative digital signage solutions that are highly functional and that drive business,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “We are proud to collaborate with Ingram Micro to continue to expand the U.S. digital signage and Pro/AV markets with advanced solutions developed with the end-user top-of-mind.”

Brown said LG also is proud to be included in Ingram Micro’s new Business Transformation Center, which was developed as a destination for their partners to learn about and experience technology solutions and to leverage those solutions to transform their business from product-centric to solution-centric. Key LG products featured in the center include LG OLED Wallpaper commercial displays, video wall displays, touch displays, 88- and 86-inch Ultra-stretch display, medical monitors, cloud monitors, and LG gram laptops.