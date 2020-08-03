LG Launches LSAA, its ‘Most Advanced’ LED Signage Display System

The What: LG Business Solutions has launched what the company is calling its most advanced LED Signage system, the LG LSAA LED Signage series. Available later this year in a 1.2mm pixel pitch version, followed by 0.9 and 1.5mm models, the line is designed to provide high performance and ease of integration.

The What Else: LG designed this solution around a single LED cabinet hub that provides power and signal to the entire signage display without additional cabling between cabinets. LG’s non-contact connector technology powers each display via pin connectors located on the edges of the LED cabinet hub. This enables simpler assembly, saving time and money.

Related: LG Commercial Display Debuts 3D BIM Library for Architects, Designers

The LED cabinet allows installers to connect multiple displays to achieve the desired size. With straightforward installation and expandability, the LSAA can be quickly set up or reconfigured onsite. Wall mounts and frame-type accessories offer a number of installation options to meet the diverse requirements of different site conditions and customers’ needs. LG’s onscreen user interface helps simplify setup and calibration, too.

LG LSAA processor is based on AI-powered image processing technology used in premium LG 4K UHD TVs to enhance resolution, noise reduction, sharpness, color, and contrast. In addition, LG’s custom coding and interface logic simplifies integrating common videoconferencing and control systems.

Because four RGB pixels are assembled in a single, secure package, there is a reduced exposure to impact damage compared to the single LED package design. This results in enhanced durability in transportation, delivery, installation, and operation. In addition, the common cathodes of the LEDs are connected to a single pin to prevent unnecessary power consumption, delivering only the required voltage to each sub-pixel.

LG’s optional Signage365Care cloud-based service solution remotely manages the status of displays for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, helping to enable stable operation for clients’ businesses.

“Addressing what customers and integrators are clamoring for, we combined stunning visual performance with incredible ease of assembly,” said Dan Smith, vice president, business development, LG Business Solutions USA. “The LSAA series builds on LG’s legacy of leadership in OLED and LCD technologies, bringing our processing technologies from premium TVs and our solution integration platforms from digital signage systems to the commercial large-format market for the first time.”

The Bottom Line: The LG LSAA series is designed to provide high performance in an easy-to-install and maintain system and is well suited for up-close uses such as corporate meeting centers and board rooms.