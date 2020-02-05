LG Drops Out of ISE 2020

LG Electronics has dropped out of ISE 2020 due to Coronavirus worries.

In an official statement, the company said:

"As a multinational corporation, LG Electronics has been closely monitoring the situation related to the coronavirus, which was declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization as the virus continues to spread outside China. With the safety of the public in mind, LG has decided to withdraw from exhibiting at ISE 2020. This decision reduces the risk of exposing employees and customers to international travel which has already become much more restrictive as the virus continues to spread across more borders."

LG is the first company to publicly declare that they will not participate in ISE 2020 due to Coronavirus worries. Other companies, like Magewell, have said that they will only staff their stands with European and/or U.S. personnel.

LG Business Solutions USA added: "From the perspective of LG Business Solutions USA, we understand that there may be disappointment about missing our amazing product assortment that would have been highlighted at ISE, but we are looking forward to sharing our latest innovations at InfoComm 2020 this summer."



