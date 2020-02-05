Magewell to Staff ISE 2020 Exhibit with Regional Representatives in Wake of Coronavirus Fears

Like most of the professional AV industry, Magewell has been closely monitoring recent discussions of the impact of the Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on the upcoming ISE 2020 exhibition in Amsterdam.

After careful consideration, the company has decided to staff its stand (8-G475) exclusively with regional representatives from Europe and North America. No personnel will travel to the show from the company's headquarters in China, but attendees will still be able to get their questions answered and see demonstrations of the solutions from experienced experts.

"We understand the potential concerns of ISE attendees, and want them to be able to experience the benefits of our solutions without any worries," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "Combining that with an abundance of caution, we are choosing not to send anyone from China to the show. Fortunately, we have trusted channel partners we can rely on for our booth presence, so Magewell will still exhibit at ISE. We regret not being able to meet directly with attendees and partners ourselves in person, but we trust our regional representatives to provide visitors with the answers they need."

Magewell says its local agents are well-equipped to represent the company at the show, as the manufacturer has always sold and supported its solutions through its network of expert distributors and dealers worldwide.

