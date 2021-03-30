LG Debuts New UL Certified Smart Hospital TVs

The What: LG Business Solutions USA has announced two new hospital TVs (models 65US772M and 15LS766A) designed to improve patient management and engagement while adhering to critical safety standards for deployment in healthcare facilities.

The What Else: The company’s biggest-screen in-room hospital TV ever, the 65-inch 4K Ultra HD model 65US772M features LG’s NanoCell display technology for a sharp, vivid picture in an ultra-slim design. The LG 65US772M provides built-in support for hospital pillow speakers and embedded broadband LAN capability so hospitals can deliver video on demand without requiring a separate set-top box in the patient room. It also includes LG EZ-Manager configuration software with an intuitive interface for setting up the TV to work in a hospital setting, plus a software-enabled access point feature that turns the TV into a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The 15-inch LG 15LS766A Personal Healthcare Smart Touch TV with webOS 5.0 includes LG’s IPS panel technology and a multi-touch screen. It is designed to be installed on an adjustable arm for use in shared spaces or smaller patient rooms and will support the new, modular LG AM-AC21EA video camera, which attaches securely to the 15LS766A and supports HD video communication.

The Bottom Line: The new 65- and 15-inch LG hospital TVs are UL Certified for use in healthcare facilities to give hospitals peace of mind that the technology works safely so healthcare workers can focus on patient care. LG hospital TVs are compliant with the general UL 60065 Standard (for Audio, Video and Similar Electronic Apparatus - Safety Requirements), as well as additional safety requirements in Annex Q, Equipment for Use in Health Care Facilities, that address risks identified by the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) that are unique to healthcare facilities.