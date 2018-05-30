Leyard and Planar Announce Next-Generation Leyard DirectLight LED Video Wall System

The What: Leyard and Planar have introduced the Leyard DirectLight X LED Video Wall System, adding video processing and management capabilities into the product.

The What Else: Leyard DirectLight X features a new, off-board video controller that offers video processing capabilities built into the product. It includes new Leyard WallDirector Software to further simplify video wall installation, monitoring, and management while maintaining popular DirectLight features such as precision wall mounting, energy efficiency, and fault tolerant operation.

The Bottom Line: The new wall system adds the latest 4K video standards, signal extension, multi-source processing, system monitoring and modern web-based graphical control software. This results in a complete system that reduces dependence on external processing systems while making the video wall easier to operate and monitor.

It can be seen at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C2520.