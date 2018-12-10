Leyard and Planar Partners with Lighthouse Technologies

Leyard and Planar has created a strategic partnership with Lighthouse Technologies to strengthen their positions in the sports and entertainment sectors.

The companies plan to combine Leyard and Planar’s leadership in fine pitch LED and LCD large format and video wall displays with the industry expertise of Lighthouse; this partnership will offer new innovations for sports and entertainment customers in North America. Kicking off this partnership, the companies will be showcasing their range of sports venue display solutions for the first time at the 2018 Baseball Winter Meetings , December 10-12 in Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Lighthouse,” said Leyard and Planar executive vice president of sales and marketing Adam Schmidt. “With our market-leading fine pitch LED and LCD offerings, combined with Lighthouse’s LED solutions designed for the sports market, we can offer customers a display technology experience never before available in our industry.”

“We see this partnership as an extremely powerful strategic fit, leveraging the two companies’ respective strengths,” added Peter Chan, managing director at Lighthouse. “Lighthouse will deliver LED sports solutions to Leyard and Planar with strong back-end capabilities and innovative technologies. Leyard and Planar are the perfect partners to accelerate market growth and together we will create innovative technology showcases in the sports vertical for many years to come.”