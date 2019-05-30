Leyard and Planar Announce Next-Generation Planar LookThru Transparent OLED Display

The What: Leyard and Planar have announced the next-generation Planar LookThru Transparent OLED Display, which leverages the latest in transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to provide a self-emitting transparent display for true see-through installations without the need for backlighting or enclosures.
The What Else: The new Planar LookThru display builds on the frameless glass design of the original version, enabling customers to overlay digital content and imagery over actual objects to create unique, eye-catching installations. Suitable both as a standalone product and for tiled installations, the 55in. display is ideal for a wide range of applications including retail merchandising, corporate displays, museum exhibits, award and trophy cases, and trade show exhibits. Leyard and Planar will showcase the Planar LookThru at InfoComm 2019.
The next-generation Planar LookThru allows users to showcase a single object behind a single 55-inch display or larger objects behind a tiled video wall. Features include vibrant colors and wide viewing angles with off-axis contrast and brightness; a a 4K@60Hz DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity that includes HDCP 2.2 content protection compliance; Planar ERO-OLED (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) technology that uses a proprietary process to bond protective glass to the front surface of an OLED display; portrait or landscape orientations; and it comes fully assembled and ready to connect to a source, making set-up quick and intuitive. Optional accessories can be purchased including a base plate for ceiling mounting, tiling components to protect display edges and a platform cover to create a staging surface for items placed behind the display.
The Bottom Line: Planar LookThru will begin shipping in Summer 2019 and is available through Leyard and Planar’s global network of authorized resellers.