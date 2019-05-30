Leyard and Planar Announce Next-Generation Planar LookThru Transparent OLED Display

The What: Leyard and Planar have announced the next-generation Planar LookThru Transparent OLED Display, which leverages the latest in transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to provide a self-emitting transparent display for true see-through installations without the need for backlighting or enclosures.

The What Else: The new Planar LookThru display builds on the frameless glass design of the original version, enabling customers to overlay digital content and imagery over actual objects to create unique, eye-catching installations. Suitable both as a standalone product and for tiled installations, the 55in. display is ideal for a wide range of applications including retail merchandising, corporate displays, museum exhibits, award and trophy cases, and trade show exhibits. Leyard and Planar will showcase the Planar LookThru at InfoComm 2019 .

The next-generation Planar LookThru allows users to showcase a single object behind a single 55-inch display or larger objects behind a tiled video wall. Features include vibrant colors and wide viewing angles with off-axis contrast and brightness; a a 4K@60Hz DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity that includes HDCP 2.2 content protection compliance; Planar ERO-OLED (Extended Ruggedness and Optics) technology that uses a proprietary process to bond protective glass to the front surface of an OLED display; portrait or landscape orientations; and it comes fully assembled and ready to connect to a source, making set-up quick and intuitive. Optional accessories can be purchased including a base plate for ceiling mounting, tiling components to protect display edges and a platform cover to create a staging surface for items placed behind the display.

The Bottom Line: Planar LookThru will begin shipping in Summer 2019 and is available through Leyard and Planar’s global network of authorized resellers.