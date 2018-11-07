Leviathan Expands Creative, Account, Production, and Development Teams

Leviathan has made several key new hires and promotions, expanding their creative, account management, production, and digital development strengths. The full-time staff additions include ACD branded environments Stephen Killion, senior art director Taylor Brinkman, account supervisor Liz Yardley, motion designer Dmitry Fedorov, producer Madeline Miller, and front end developer Matt Greenberg.

Formally trained as an architect, Stephen Killion joins Leviathan from architectural and design practice Valerio Dewalt Train, where he held the position of studio director for the firm’s interdisciplinary design studio Media Objectives since June 2015. After earning his undergraduate degree in architecture from Ball State University and his masters in architecture and design from the University of Michigan, Killion has used his parallel understanding of architecture and graphic design to break new ground in designing built environments to maximize user experiences. His work has received widespread recognition, including awards from Architizer, Core77, Print Magazine, and SEGD.

Since 2015, Taylor Brinkman has been senior designer/art director for Critical Mass in Chicago, where he has focused on web and interactive design for digital applications and advertising. Previously a graphic designer for Blast Radius, Brinkman is known for his cross-discipline innovation in UX, UI, branding, interactive, and data visualization. He earned his BFA in graphic design and interactive media from Miami University.

Liz Yardley comes to Leviathan from Ogilvy & Mather in Chicago, where she spent over three years as an account executive on the Jimmy Dean account. Through her previous account positions with Walton Isaacson, Experient, and Mosaic Sales Solutions, her client list also includes Courvoisier, GSK, Jim Beam, McDonald's, Nike, and Western Union. Building on her journalism and strategic communications studies at the University of Kansas, Yardley’s expertise spans from traditional channels to agile social campaigns, experiential, and environmental design.

Over the past several years, Dmitry Fedorov has built his reputation as a premier motion designer through assignments with Leviathan and many others, including agencyEA, Forward Motion Media, ODDMACHINE, *POST, and Utopic. He earned his BA in digital arts and design from Full Sail University.

Having earned her BFA in motion media design from SCAD, Madeline Miller got her professional start as an associate producer for the Chicago-based design-driven production company Sarofsky. There, she gained experience with 2D and 3D animation, live action, editorial and VFX for high-profile projects across the entertainment and commercial industries. As a freelance producer since early this year, Miller’s project works include several for Leviathan. Her credits also include projects for Kartemquin Films, McDonald’s, Netflix, Viacom, and numerous independent filmmakers.

Passionate about creating engaging and beautiful user interfaces, Matt Greenberg was most recently a front end lead on a new transportation management system project for FedEx. He also counts innovative original developments for Anheuser Busch, Disney, Nike, Vans, and many others in his diverse history of projects. Greenberg earned his BA in honors history from the University of Michigan, and pursued advanced development studies through the acclaimed Dev Bootcamp program.

Recently acquired by full-service design and innovation consultancy Envoy as a key component of its cross-discipline Envoy Group, Leviathan’s CEO Chad Hutson and chief creative officer Jason White are also honored to announce several important promotions among the staff of their growing enterprise. Effective immediately, Derek Weglarz rises to experience design strategist, Gareth Fewel becomes associate creative director, and Reese Murdock is promoted to junior software engineer.