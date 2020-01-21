Lenovo Introduces VR Classroom 2

The What: Lenovo introduced VR Classroom 2, a solution that empowers teachers and administrators to integrate virtual reality lessons into their curriculum. With new classroom management tools for teachers, Lenovo VR Classroom 2 aims to make it easier for schools to get started with implementing immersive education.

[Varjo and Lenovo Partner on Advanced XR Computing for Enterprises]

The What Else: The solution comes with a new headset and content management system, as well as diverse curriculum-mapped experiences, including STEM, virtual tours, and career exploration. Lenovo VR Classroom 2 is powered by the ThinkReality platform, which is designed to make it easier for IT staff to deploy a fleet of headsets. Lenovo VR Classroom 2 also uses LanSchool to improve the deployment of VR.

“Preparing young people for the careers of tomorrow requires smarter technology and a reliable partner to support deployment. Teachers value the unbounded possibilities VR experiences bring to students when it is to easy-to-use and fully supported,” said Rich Henderson, director of global education solutions at Lenovo. “Whether it’s taking a virtual field trip inside DNA strands to teach a unit on genetic engineering, or a guided tour of the Colosseum in Ancient Rome in history class—Lenovo’s VR Classroom 2 offers a seamless journey for educators and students.”

The Bottom Line: Lenovo VR Classroom 2 is a complete solution for teaching with VR, providing fully integrated hardware, content, training, and support designed specifically for middle schools and high schools.

The Lenovo VR Classroom 2 will be available in spring 2020.