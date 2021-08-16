Legrand AV Pulls Out of CEDIA Expo 2021

Two weeks before the opening of CEDIA Expo 2021, Legrand AV pulls out due to concerns over the Delta variant.

The following statement was sent via email on Monday, August 16.

To our partners,

For the past few months, we’ve been busy preparing to share our exciting innovations that take amazing AV experiences to the next level at CEDIA Expo 2021. The prospect of seeing and reconnecting with all of you again has been inspirational to our teams. However, given the recent reports on the spread of the Delta variant, it’s with great disappointment that we are announcing Legrand | AV will no longer be attending the show. The safety of our employees and partners is of the utmost importance to us and this decision was made to best protect them from potential risk.

Nevertheless, our dedication to you, to CEDIA, and the future of residential AV is unwavering. We’ve made a commitment in demonstrating how our brands — Chief, Da-Lite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Nuvo, On-Q, QMotion, SANUS, and Vantage — work together to bring connected spaces to life, while simplifying installations and increasing profitability. We intend to see that commitment through. To that end, please be on the lookout in the coming weeks as we’ll continue to update you on all of our latest news and product introductions in a virtual format.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support. We look forward to the next opportunity to safely see each other again.

Sincerely,

Steve Durkee

President, Legrand | AV

Amy Hahne

VP & General Manager, Legrand Shading & Residential Controls

