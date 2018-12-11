Legrand AV Hires Rob Atkins

Rob Atkins has joined Middle Atlantic Products—a brand of Legrand AV—as regional brand sales manager, southeast. In this position, Atkins will work closely with sales teams and product management to foster relationships with local integrators and consultants by providing brand expertise relative to the Middle Atlantic portfolio of solutions including racks, technical furniture, and power.

"As Legrand AV continues to strengthen its partnership with customers, we're investing to expand our teams with deep knowledge of the independent brands in each region across the U.S.," said John Stenzel, director of sales for Middle Atlantic Products, Legrand AV. "Rob has more than 20 years of AV experience, including six with Middle Atlantic. His experience and proven track record will help drive strategies that will strengthen our industry relationships and sales."

Legrand says the appointment of Atkins further reflects its "commitment to a new, streamlined sales structure that unifies the multiple brands under a single banner, while maintaining the depth of expertise and superb customer experience for which the company is known. "

Atkins has held sales and development management positions with several AV companies; he also served as regional sales manager for Middle Atlantic.