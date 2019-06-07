Lectrosonics Introduces D Squared Digital Wireless Microphone System

The What: Lectrosonics has introduced the D Squared digital wireless microphone system, utilizing the Lectrosonics 4th-generation digital architecture for excellent flexibility, ultra-fast setup, studio quality audio, and ultra-low latency.

The What Else: The system includes the DSQD 4-channel digital receiver, DBu digital belt pack transmitter, and DHu digital handheld transmitter. System features include 24 bit, 48 kHz digital audio, 2-way IR sync, three levels of encryption, and a tuning range from 470-608 MHz (470-614 MHz for export versions).

The DSQD digital receiver is a four-channel, half-rack design with high-resolution color display, analog, or Dante digital outputs, and rear BNC antenna ports with “loop-thru” buffered BNC outputs to another receiver. The DSQD is compatible with the latest Lectrosonics all-digital transmitters including the DB Series and DHu, the stereo DCHT, and the half-rack M2T. The DSQD is also backward compatible with any Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters including the SM Series, LT, HM Series, SSM, HH Series, UM400, UM400a, LM Series, MM Series, and WM. Three different receiver diversity schemes can be employed depending on the needs of the application, including switched (during packet headers for seamless audio), Digital Ratio Diversity, or Digital Frequency Diversity. Continuously tunable tracking filters ensure excellent RF performance even in difficult environments. The DSQD includes digital talkback capability when used with any talkback-enabled transmitter, such as the two new digital transmitters DBu and DHu, and the LMb, LT, and HHa Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters.

A headphone jack is included on the DSQD for audio monitoring per channel. Ethernet and USB ports allow the receiver to connect to Wireless Designer software for programming and monitoring, and a serial port enables connection between receivers for data sharing and frequency coordination. Antenna bias power can be engaged in the menu, and front panel LEDs show the status. Each DSQD ships with half the rack hardware needed to mount two units together, yielding 8 channels in 1RU.

The DBu belt pack and DHu handheld transmitters include specially developed, high efficiency digital circuitry for extended operating time on two AA batteries and offer RF power selections at 25 and 50 mW. The pure digital architecture enables AES 256-CTR encryption for high level security applications. Studio quality audio performance is assured by high quality components in the preamp, wide range input gain adjustment and DSP-controlled analog limiting. Input gain is adjustable over a 45 dB range in 1 dB steps to allow an exact match to the input signal level, maximizing the dynamic range and signal to noise ratio. USB ports on the transmitters allow for firmware updates in the field as features are added in the future. Two-way IR ports ensure quick setup and allow for encryption key transfer and other data sharing between units.

The Bottom Line: System performance: audio frequency response is 20 – 20 kHz +- 1 dB, with dynamic range of 108 dB and THD+N of 0.05% at 1 kHz, -10 dBFS. Latency is 1.4 ms, transmitter input to analog output, using a digital transmitter, and <2.9 ms with any Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitter.