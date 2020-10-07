Learning to Save the Sea Turtles Without Getting Wet

Turtles are ancient reptiles that have been around for over 200 million years; there are over 300 species of turtles in our oceans and rivers today, and some are critically endangered.

A new permanent exhibit at Sea Life Grapevine in Texas lets guests of all ages learn about the threats turtles face in the wild and experience first-hand the process of successfully rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing sea turtles.

"We enjoyed the opportunity to work on a project like this that demonstrates how blending exhibit design and pro AV can these surreal experiences to life," said Bryan Meszaros, founder and CEO of OpenEye Global, whose firm handled the content creation for the exhibit.

Upon entry, guests will become a bonafide turtle rescuer as they collect a mock turtle from the beach, name and weigh their patient, then begin a virtual rehabilitation journey.

After using an x-ray machine to diagnose and remedy injuries, guests nurse their turtle back to health at the feeding and hydration station then release them back into the wild.

Watch the video below to learn more about how Sea Life Grapevine is helping visitors virtually rescue turtles.