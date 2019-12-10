LDI2019 Attracts Record Numbers

More than 16,000 people attended LDI2019 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in November—the highest amount in the tradeshow’s 32-year history.

The buzz was palpable inside the venue as 400 exhibitors from around the world showcased the latest innovations in entertainment technology. Many of the world’s leading industry brands chose this year’s LDI Conference and Tradeshow to launch new products and initiatives, as the show focused on the future of design and technology. For example, each night, Intel demonstrated its latest technology by using 300 drones to form a giant LDI logo in the sky before the units regrouped to perform a variety of choreographed routines.

“Thank you so much to everyone who attended [the show]—as exhibitors, visitors, or speakers—this year, it really was the best LDI yet,” said Jessi Cybulski, LDI show director. “We have received extremely positive feedback on the range of the sessions and the quality of the technology on show—as well as the networking and business opportunities LDI2019 presented.”

Kelly Turner, director of sales at LDI, added: “Our focus is now on LDI2020 as we continue to grow and work to provide a conference and tradeshow that focuses on the elevation and success of live experience production industry."

LDI2020 will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, October 19-25, 2020. For more information on the 2020 show, visit ldishow.com.