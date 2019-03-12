Law Schools Escalate Their Focus on Digital Skills (EdTech Magazine)

"The law industry is using innovative test design and new technology curricula in law schools to make their graduates more effective employees."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Legal practices can reap major benefits from digital integration, but many legal teams are unable to tap into the efficiencies technology could give their efforts because they lack the tech prowess to do so. Read how law schools are working to help their students build skills and technological savvy that should make them compelling candidates for real-world jobs.