L-Acoustics Shares COVID-19 Update

On Monday, March 16, Laurent Vaissié, CEO of L-Acoustics, and Hervé Guillaume, CEO of L-Acoustics group, released an update on the impact COVID-19 has had on the company. Below is the statement.

L-Acoustics is closely following the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic relayed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Center for Disease Control (CDC). As our industry faces an unprecedented challenge, we understand that preventing the spread of COVID-19 to populations at risk must be a global priority. In response, we have implemented the action plan below in accordance with local health and safety recommendations with the following goals:

Keeping all employees safe and informed

Supporting our clients, engineers, and end-users

Keeping our operations and supply chain running in a safe environment

Workforce and Operations

L-Acoustics has taken measures to ensure all our employees are safe and able to care for themselves and their families. We have implemented a work-from-home policy for all employees able to do so. In an abundance of caution, and in order to limit the spread of the virus in keeping with CDC’s level 3 guidelines, we have decided to suspend on-site operations at the following facilities until further notice:

Marcoussis, France

Keskastel, France

Amboise, France

Wenden, Germany

London, United Kingdom

Singapore, Singapore

L-Acoustics is in a solid financial position and, for the foreseeable future, will maintain our entire workforce’s full employment and salaries.

Our North American offices in California will remain open this week, and will continue to deliver finished goods and service orders while respecting local public health and safety guidelines.

Shipping and Delivery

Following the suspension of our on-site activities, we are rescheduling all deliveries from Marcoussis to a later date. We will also reschedule all shipments from suppliers.

Trainings and Visits

We regret to have to cancel all on-site trainings and visits to our L-Acoustics facilities of Marcoussis, Westlake, New York, London, and Singapore until further notice.

However, in order to further support the live sound community through education, we are preparing a series of free online webinars which will cover multiple topics, including L-ISA, line source optimization, AVB, and P1/M1. We will share a separate announcement and schedule in the coming days.

Sales and Application Support

We are ceasing travel for our global sales and application team, unless it is absolutely necessary and complies with local regulations.

Our team remains available globally, through phone and email to support your projects, discuss contingency, or simply if you want to talk to a friend.

Outlook

We believe the fastest way to get back to normalcy is to strictly observe local health recommendations. We all have a role in protecting populations at risk. We will continue to implement our action plan to ensure the safety of our employees, mitigate disruption to our supply chain, and support our clients.

We wish everyone health and resilience through these challenging times, and encourage you to stay connected virtually with us. We look forward to getting back to making your live events around the world sound spectacular.

With warm regards,

Laurent Vaissié Hervé Guillaume

CEO L-Acoustics CEO L-Acoustics Group

