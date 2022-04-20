L-Acoustics Introduces New Global Sales Director Team

With the professional audio industry roaring back to life again across all vertical markets—touring, festivals, theatre, corporate, install, immersive, and more—L-Acoustics has continued investing in its teams to ensure that it will smoothly and sufficiently keep up with customers’ needs. Having recently announced the creation of a team dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region, the manufacturer announced that it has created and filled three key sales director positions to match its regional operational structure: BJ Shaver for the Americas, David Cooper for Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Jacob Barfoed for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). All three directly report to L-Acoustics global director of business development Jochen Frohn, while Shaver and Cooper will also be developing regional sales strategies in close collaboration with Americas CEO Alan Macpherson and APAC CEO Tim Zhou respectively.

Based in Arkansas, L-Acoustics sales director, Americas BJ Shaver has been with the company for over nine years, first serving as a regional sales manager for the southeastern US, and then later as an installation business development director for the Americas. Before joining L-Acoustics, he spent six years with an AVL integrator.

Recently relocating from the United Kingdom to the new L-Acoustics APAC office in Singapore, David Cooper has also been promoted to his current role as L-Acoustics sales director, APAC. Like Shaver, Cooper has spent more than nine years with the manufacturer as a sales manager and is well known throughout the industry for his prior 20-year association with Midas mixing consoles.

Jacob Barfoed, L-Acoustics director of sales, EMEA, is based in Copenhagen and a new hire to L-Acoustics. Barfoed comes to the manufacturer from Sony Professional, where he spent nearly two decades in various leadership capacities, the latest being head of European sales.

“After a couple of understandably quiet years, the world is ravenous for live entertainment and, by extension, the technology to make those performances more memorable than ever,” said Frohn. “By all early markers, 2022 is shaping up to be a robust year for L-Acoustics. To properly ensure that our clients are supported regionally with the highest level of experience, business acumen, and integrity, we’ve turned to three incredibly sharp professionals: BJ, David, and Jacob. While they’ll lead sales teams with a local focus, they will also collectively contribute to a harmonized global strategy, working in tandem with our Application teams to ensure the highest level of support to our customers around the globe.”