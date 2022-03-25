L-Acoustic Latest Update Provides Free Immersive Mixing on Headphones

In April of 2021, L-Acoustics expanded the spatial sound possibilities for music creators with the launch of the L-ISA Studio software suite. A perfect tool for sound designers, producers, and mixing engineers, L-ISA Studio harnesses the power and versatility of L-Acoustics L-ISA technology, making it accessible for sound creators to design immersive audio whenever—and wherever—they’re ready to create. Today, L-Acoustics further expands access to L-ISA Studio, adding unlimited free binaural output capability. The software, compatible with any Mac computer, is available on the L-Acoustics website.

Through L-ISA Studio’s binaural engine, users can create and monitor spatialized audio content from their laptop, using headphones and optional head tracking. L-ISA Studio software accepts up to 96 audio objects and sends 12 audio outputs to any soundcard. All binaural capabilities within L-ISA Studio are now free for an unlimited time.

“With platforms like Apple Music, Tidal, or Amazon Music enabling spatial sound, the ability to conceive music directly in immersive is not a luxury; it’s a need,” explained Guillaume Le Nost, executive director of creative technologies at L-Acoustics. “For this reason, we felt that it was important to make L-ISA Studio available to anyone, with any Digital Audio Workstation on the market. L-ISA Studio is an amazing platform from which users can explore spatial audio dimensions and share ideas with other creators.”

A Bridge to Multi-Channel Monitoring

(Image credit: L-Acoustic)

In the paid version, mixing engineers and creators can deploy L-ISA Studio in any multichannel mixing or recording studio with up to 12 loudspeakers for multichannel monitoring. Pre-production can be done with the L-ISA Studio software suite for live productions, then seamlessly transferred to a venue configuration using the L-ISA Processor.

Developed to improve the workflow and unleash the creative potential of all sound creators, L-ISA Studio seamlessly interfaces with leading digital audio workstations, show control software, and gaming engines. It also offers compatibility with various 3D audio formats, including Dolby Atmos and other multi-channel configurations.

"The graphic interface shows a visual representation of where sounds are in the 360-mix field, allowing you to effortlessly move sounds around, back, front, all very intuitively," commented electronic artist Latroit, whose recent “Dance My Tears Away” was created and mixed in binaural audio using L-ISA Studio. "L-ISA really makes mixing music fun. I believe that people are more likely to have fun listening to something if you were having fun while you made it."