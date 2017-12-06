Kyle Busch Motorsports Controls New ‘Welcome Wall’ with ELAN

Interactive Interiors helped Kyle Busch Motorsports incorporate a 14-foot "welcome wall" of nine 55" HD monitors in the shop's lobby with an ELAN control solution.

Kyle Busch Motorsports' Welcome Wall

"Ryan Kingsbury, Kyle Busch Motorsports' Manager, reached out to us to design and install a system that would allow him to control and automate the facility's new high-end videowall, as well as all of the traditional audio and video throughout the building," said Brian Berg, Interactive Interiors President. "ELAN is the perfect automation system for this job. Ryan can change the content on the display instantly, and set it to automatically turn on or off depending on the day and time."

Interactive Interiors installed an ELAN gSC10 controller paired with a Yamaha RXA840 receiver to communicate with Christie's Phoenix software for control of the display. Kingsbury and his staff use an Apple iPad Mini mounted on a centrally-located wall in the gift shop as the central means of control.

"Our goal is to have fans come into the Motorsports shop and be totally immersed in a gorgeous showcase display, which runs video of the team's races on a loop," said Kingsbury. "The fact of the matter is that the sucess of this display largely depends on our ability to manage it. That's why ELAN is so crucial. Turning it on or off, or changing the content, is as simple as tapping on a touch-screen. We can really use its full potential because of how easy it is to operate."

Interactive Interiors also configured particular Event Maps through ELAN that automate the facility's audio and video to automatically turn on and off during business hours.