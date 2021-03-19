Kwik Trip Installs More Than 1K Philips D-Line Displays

More than 1,000 Philips Android-powered digital signage displays have been installed inside all 700 Kwik Trip convenience stores in the Midwest, revolutionizing the chain's marketing and driving new revenue streams.

Serving more than 8 million customers each week, the retailer—notorious along the highways of Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Iowa—began executing its digital signage rollout strategy in 2018 as part of a store modernizing program, with the final installation recently completed in the city of La Crosse, WI.

Working closely with PPDS throughout the upgrades, the La Crosse store includes a range of 11 attention-grabbing and feature-rich 43-, 49-, and 55-inch Philips D-Line displays. For maximum visual impact, these displays are strategically placed throughout the aisles to continually connect with customers.

According to PDDS, the displays have provided Kwik Trip with substantial cost savings, estimated to be around $1.9 million, thanks to the display's built-in Android backed System on Chip (SoC) processing system, which eliminated the need for external media players.

“The decision to go with PPDS came down to their System-on-Chip functionality, which led to significant cost savings over others," said Mark Meisner, director of marketing and advertising, Kwik Trip. "Also, a great (three-year) warranty that helped us feel comfortable about the investment.”

“Here at PPDS, our focus has and will always be to provide our customers with the tools they need to be the very best that they can be—whether that’s in retail, hospitality, education, corporate, or healthcare among others,” said Joe King, vice president, PPDS, North America. “Working with Kwik Trip and their integration partners, we were able to fulfill their high demands with a solution designed specifically to meet their requirements, and while providing them with an advanced, best-in-class solution, positioned them for maximum ROI and significant cost savings.”