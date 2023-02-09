KSCAPE Presents New Model of RAIL Integrated Light Audio System

Having launched RAIL in 2019, KSCAPE (opens in new tab) has had the luxury of providing exceptional solutions for large offices to solve noise pollution as well as provide a complete audio and light solution for video conferencing rooms, museums, training facilities, and residential projects where sound and illumination are essential. RAIL is the world's first architectural lighting system with integrated professional audio.

At ISE 2023 Barcelona, KSCAPE presented a new model of RAIL with a complete 'plug-and-play' lighting and audio solution via Casambi Smart Lighting control. The Casambi solution is based on the state-of-the-art wireless technology, Bluetooth Low Energy, creating an optimal solution in terms of ease of installation and functionality with minimal additional hardware and deployment costs. On top of Bluetooth Low Energy, the Casambi technology provides a mesh network where all the intelligence of the system is replicated in every node.

(Image credit: K-Array)

With RAIL, you will be able to control all your lighting needs through Casambi’s easy-to-use app with a smart user interface or with DALI. Casambi can be connected seamlessly into the internal smart building automation system such as Crestron, Lutron or Control 4 via a remote gateway. KSCAPE can now provide the ultimate ‘plug n play’ light and audio solution when combined with the new K-array KA-04 amplifier with 4x 150W channels at 4Ω, the KA14 or the KA28 capable of providing high quality sound via cloud technology.

In addition to Casambi, RAIL will offer tunable white that enables designers to significantly improve interior environments such as offices, residential and commercial. Light can be automated to follow the natural circadian patterns of daylight with dynamic LEDs that can illuminate from 2700K to 5000K; softly rising in the morning, gradually brightening to a midday peak, then dipping down to a warm glow in the evening. Programming light levels in such a way have proven to bolster employee attentiveness, productivity, and even physical wellbeing. Tunable white enables forward-thinking companies to lean into these findings, and demonstrate their commitment to creating a healthy, happy workplace while avoiding costly and time-consuming retrofits and reinstallations.

The latest additions to the RAIL family combined with K-array technologies provide a simple solution for designers who face new challenges where audio and light are essential to the project.