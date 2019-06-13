Kramer Offers Zignage Digital Signage Capabilities Running on VIA Devices

Kramer Electronics has announced a partnership with Enterprise digital signage leader Zignage — a move that delivers enhanced functionality and additional value to Kramer’s VIA platform.

The latest alignment with Zignage further reinforces Kramer’s VIA product line as a versatile, all-in-one AV solution following the integration of popular software and video collaboration offerings by Blue Jeans and Zoom. This move also highlights the innovative strategy behind Kramer Platforms, the company’s software-driven approach to AV functionality. With Kramer Platforms, AV professionals can leverage multiple software-licensed functionalities on single and easy-to-install hardware platforms.



Zignage specializes in flexible and reliable digital signage software. The company’s use of scalable and open-source standards has put Zignage at the forefront of modular, customizable, and interactive digital signage solutions.

Kramer’s VIA line consists of hardware and software-based wireless presentation and collaboration solutions empowering participants to instantly share and collaborate using any BYOD laptop or mobile device.



Users can turn any idle display into an inspiring welcome screen, company messaging, advertising, and much more. The ability to optimize displays not in use for UC or presentations provides more tools for internal and external communications while ensuring maximum return on investment (RoI). The added Zignage features will prove to be a powerful add-on to the free existing digital signage capabilities offered by VIA. Users who require more demanding digital signage capabilities can purchase a license for expanded features.

Neta Lempert, Vice President of Digital Business Development Kramer Electronics Ltd., explained: “This partnership brings an inclusive digital signage suite to Kramer’s all-in-one VIA platform. With many digital signage templates, media scheduling, browser and mobile CMS, dynamic widgets, and Internet live streaming, VIA users subscribed to Zignage services get the maximum value for their spend.”

Vadim Kern, COO at Zignage, added: “Kramer are one of the most respected names in pro AV and we are delighted with this alignment. Zignage brings a wealth of powerful, creative options to VIA users wishing to get the best from their displays during ‘downtime’.”

Join Kramer at InfoComm 2019 in Orlando Florida at booth #2929 to see this partnership in action and discover new "AV over IT” technologies.