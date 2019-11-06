Kramer Names Itzhak Bambagi as New CEO

Kramer Electronics has appointed Itzhak Bambagi as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Itzhak Bambagi (Image credit: Kramer Electronics)

The appointment aims to reinforce Kramer’s position as a leader in pro AV innovation as the company strives to further drive its software and cloud-based initiatives to both support and adopt new business models, better suited to address the needs of the evolving AV industry.

Bambagi has a track record of leadership serving in key executive roles at IBM and Digital/Compaq over the past 18 years. Among the various projects and technologies on which he worked, he also led IBM’s IT transformational experience using cloud technologies and various digital workplace initiatives across EMEA.

“I am both proud and honored to be joining Kramer as their CEO,” Bambagi said. “For the past four decades, Kramer has led the way with advanced AV solutions and the Kramer brand is known and respected worldwide. I have been a long-term admirer of Dr. Joseph Kramer’s dedication, work, and vision and look forward to working with the global Kramer teams to further enhance the company’s evolution and making Kramer even greater.”

With a strong history in software and cloud developments, Bambagi will be instrumental in driving Kramer’s ethos of advanced pro AV solutions utilizing tighter integration, software, and cloud-driven functionality.

“Bringing software and cloud components further into the pro AV arena is the next step,” Bambagi said. “By allowing remote support and management, we can bring standard uniformity to multisite installations, wherever they are in the world. Hassle-free solutions and an outstanding user experience are key and my IBM experience will assist in delivering technology that ‘behaves’ in ways that are wholly familiar to—and expected by—IT departments.

“The way customers consume IT and AV in an IoT-enabled world will have a tremendous impact on our industry. Converging technologies bring a multitude of challenges and opportunities with software-driven solutions, cloud power, and scalability as well as opportunities for new business models, such as AV as a Service (AVaaS). We aim to reinforce Kramer as the ‘go-to’ brand for pro AV remote management and cloud advancements. We will, of course, continue to develop our pro AV innovation and support, educate, and collaborate with our loyal customer base which has made Kramer so great for the last four decades.”

“We are incredibly excited to share this fantastic appointment,” said Dr. Joseph Kramer, founder, president and chairman of Kramer. “Itzhak’s decades of experience in sales, service, and operational management paired with his deep understanding of advanced networking and cloud technology will be invaluable assets as Kramer meets the continuing challenges of the converging pro AV and IT industries.”