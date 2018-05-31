Kramer Names Clint Hoffman CEO of its U.S. Office

Kramer Electronics has promoted Clint Hoffman from chief operating officer and chief growth officer to the role of chief executive officer of Kramer Electronics USA. His new position takes effect immediately.

Hoffman joined Kramer USA in 2001 as VP marketing, driving all branding, public relations, advertising, promotions and campaigns, social media, and trade show activities in the U.S. market. Prior to this appointment, Hoffman was named as COO (August 2016) and CGO (May 2017) at Kramer Electronics USA.

“Clint is a seasoned and trusted leader which makes him an obvious choice for CEO of our US office,” said Dr. Joseph Kramer, founder and CEO of Kramer Electronics. “I am confident that with Clint at the helm of our U.S. office we will strengthen our position in the U.S. market and accelerate business processes.”

“I am deeply honored to be entrusted with such responsibility," Hoffman said. “As someone who has dedicated his professional career to the pro AV industry, and to Kramer in particular, I am incredibly motivated. We have many opportunities ahead of us and I’m fortunate to help lead the way.”

Hoffman is a well-known figure in the pro AV market due to his advisory and voluntary roles as an adjunct faculty member of AVIXA (formerly InfoComm International) and as chairman on AVIXA's Membership Committee. Hoffman also recently completed a long-term appointment with the International Communications Industries Foundation Board and was inducted into SCN magazine’s Pro AV Hall of Fame.