Kramer Introduces KIT-400 Meeting Space Solution

The What: Kramer's KIT-400 is a new switchable transmitter and receiver that provides 4K power and flexibility to today's meeting spaces.

The What Else: KIT-400 is the core of the Kramer@Work KR-4000 meeting space solution and provides multiple local and remote video inputs. Providing full functionality right out of the box, KIT-400 is powerful in both transmitter and receiver modes. As a transmitter, the solution provides vivid 4K60 4:2:0 with two HDMI inputs and a legacy VGA input. It also simplifies room automation with its advanced Kramer Maestro room automation capabilities, an HDBaseT output, and bi-directional powering for additional flexibility and easy setup.

Equally powerful as a receiver, KIT-400R serves as a 4K60 4:4:4 scaler equipped with one HDMI input that includes wireless and/or digital signal connectivity and one HDBT input.

The Bottom Line: Kramer's KIT-400 brings a wealth of benefits to the end user, including connecting to a wireless device and the ability to store pre-defined room setups, letting busy teams start meetings instantly, without wasting time.

