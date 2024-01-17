Israeli Pro AV Companies Persevere in Wartime

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel. With an estimated 1,200 dead, it is considered one of the deadliest terrorist attacks in modern history. There were other atrocities committed by Hamas during the coordinated attack as well, including kidnapping, torture, and sexual violence. As a result, Israel formerly declared war on Hamas, and military action continues in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas has held power since 2007.

For most of the Pro AV community, the Israel-Hamas war is a series of headlines and sound bites, a tragic collection of images and voices from a grieving nation thousands of miles away fighting for its very survival. But for Pro AV companies based in Israel, the war is now a part of daily life.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2023]

Kramer Electronics, which manufactures an extensive catalog of specialty Pro AV products, is roughly a 20-minute drive from Tel Aviv. "The longest path to cross Israel from west to east will take the average driver less than two hours, which gives you a perspective on the size of Israel," explained Gilad Yron, CEO. "Due to the country's small size, the threat remains relevant daily, affecting all parts of Israel, including areas like where Kramer's offices are located."

Eliran Toren (Image credit: MSolutions)

Headquartered in Ra'anana, MSolutions is in the center of the country and about 75 miles north of the Gaza Strip. The company is known for its test equipment, cables and extenders, cameras, microphones, and more. Eliran Toren, CEO, told SCN the area has had shelter-in-place periods, but "we have not suffered anywhere close to what the southern areas have experienced. It has been truly horrific and impossible to digest."

MSolutions has not lost anyone within its immediate circle, but the team has not been untouched by the war. "There are people we work with in the south that lost family members. I know of one company advisor who lost his son,” Toren said. “On a personal level, a close friend of mine lost his neighbor. It is very difficult to absorb.”

"In Israel, the 'Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon' game is actually two degrees," Yron explained, "which makes the loss very personal for us." Kramer has also not lost any team members as a result of the war, for which Yron is profoundly thankful. However, many family members of Kramer employees are serving in the army.

In response to the war, two members of the MSolutions team joined the Israeli Army as reservists; one was responsible for quality assurance, while the other led the company's shipping operation. "That meant we had to join forces as a company and pitch in together to fill those gaps. It displayed the strength of our company and is representative of what has been happening throughout the country,” Toren noted.

Gilad Yron (Image credit: Kramer)

A significant portion of Kramer's production is situated outside of Israel. According to Yron, the company has also taken proactive measures to safeguard against potential disruptions, such as maintaining a robust inventory, to meet customer demand without interruption.

"Kramer's team has remained remarkably resilient and productive," Yron added. "Despite many employees being enlisted from the onset of the conflict, there has been no noticeable impact on productivity levels. In fact, Kramer didn’t miss even a single shipment or delivery as a result of the war. One can say that the level of commitment is even higher than before. I salute them for that."

The war impacted Israeli businesses, of course, but MSolutions has adjusted to meet new demands. "Supplying technology for meeting rooms and learning spaces is a major part of our business. That went away for a while inside Israel,” Toren explained. “However, our government vertical business increased, as we supplied the same technologies for war rooms and similar spaces. The reasons for this were, of course, unfortunate, though this is the reality of the effect that the fighting initially had on our in-country business."

Toren also shared that MSolutions has felt the "warmth and support" of the Pro AV community. "It is a very tightly knit industry and we are proud to be a part of it,” he said.

"During these challenging times, we have received tremendous support and positive reactions from our customers worldwide," Yron said. "This trust and partnership mean a great deal to us. We are deeply appreciative of our customers' support, as it not only helps us continue our operations but also reinforces the resilience and unity within the AV community."

[ISE 2024 Is THE Spot for Systems Integrators]

Despite the war, MSolutions will have its own booth (5G820) at ISE 2024 in Barcelona later this month. Focused on the meeting and learning space, the company will debut the new MS-63U1C extender set for USB 3.2 transport and will preview a unique docking station. Toren anticipates Israeli attendance will be “down substantially” at the show this year. “It’s unfortunate,” he added, “but it is the reality of the situation we are all living through.”

Kramer will also have a booth (3D300) as it attends its 20th ISE show. "Thinking back to our first time at ISE, it's amazing to see how we've always been pushing boundaries," Yron said. "We’re super excited about unveiling some really cool products at ISE this year. Despite all the challenges we’re facing nationally, our passion for innovation hasn’t slowed down a bit. We’re super proud to be part of this industry and totally committed to keeping things moving forward."