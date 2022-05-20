KMH Integration Keeps JPMorgan Chase Up to Date with Cutting-Edge Technologies

KMH Integration is completing an auditorium refresh project for JP Morgan Chase in New York City. The global financial services giant turned to the AV system integrator for its expertise in merging new technologies with existing infrastructures to deliver a future-proof facility.

In addition to upgrading the auditorium space, associated control room, and support equipment, JPMorgan Chase needed to replace aging pieces of equipment and subsystems and move to a higher resolution HD progressive frame rate. KMH is converting the current format—1080i 59.94 —to 1080p 59.94.

KMH worked with JPMorgan Chase management and technical teams to consult on the best options, followed by a series of recommendations on new technologies to enhance the room’s multimedia capabilities and visitor experiences. The auditorium will house a new Unilumin LED display wall fed from a Disguise virtual processor.

The JPMorgan Chase building, located at 383 Madison Ave., has a large auditorium space used for corporate events and town hall meetings. Retractable walls allow the space to be split into three separate rooms. The KMH team will retain this room flexibility while strengthening the team’s ability to send event program feeds to other areas in the building and to other locations across their worldwide campus allowing for greater site inter-operability.

KMH is leveraging its partner and manufacturer relationships, managing the work of main subsystem manufacturers Sony (PoV cameras), Telemetrics (PTZ cameras), QSC (enterprise IT-grade processing) and Ross (Ultrix routers with Carbonite switching). Other equipment includes Shure wireless mics and Clear-Com intercom systems.

A KMH project team manager is also coordinating the on-site installation process and ensuring all trades including architects and MEP designers work within the construction timeline. All system components and cables were fabricated and tested at the KMH facility in Hauppauge, N.Y. Downtime for the auditorium was greatly reduced by using KMH resources to provide off-site training for Chase production staff well in advance of the actual systems installation.