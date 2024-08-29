Klipsch Launches Professional In-Ceiling Series Speakers—What to Know

Klipsch now offers a complete range of durable weatherproof architectural loudspeakers for residential and commercial applications. The company recently unveiled its new Professional In-Ceiling Series (PIC) which replaces the long-standing IC Series, featuring design and performance enhancements that cater to integrators, enabling them to bring Klipsch's horn-loaded technology to a wide range of challenging installations.

“The PIC series features the same voicing and transducers as our recently announced PSM and RSM series to deliver a consistent sound with all the power and detail that Klipsch is known for," said Trevor Gibson, Klipsch national sales manager. "The PIC models’ IPX ratings add an important layer of durability and reliability, while SkyHook Pro makes installation quick and easy. To save our partners additional time and resources, we also provide black and while grilles with each PIC model.”

The new models feature an IPX5 rating and provide a variety of installation options, including 4.5-inch, 6.5-inch, and 8-inch models. Additionally, installers have the choice of two 5.25-inch designs: a short can version for compact spaces with a mounting depth of just four inches and a standard depth version. All models come equipped with the patented Tractrix Hyperfold Port, engineered to maximize bass power through a proprietary five-step folded design. The increased airflow effectively eliminates chuffing and port noise while offering a broader dispersion pattern for greater coverage areas. The PIC models also feature a new 1" Titanium-loaded floating driver bridge with a wide dispersion phase plug that boosts dispersion to 20kHz, expanding the coverage area. This design also allows the isolation of higher frequencies while the woofer operates independently.

In addition to their durability and superior performance, the PIC series includes two key features for simplified setup: the latest generation of SkyHook Pro technology by Swarm, provides a tool-free, fully automatic, self-adjusting installation system, and Phoenix connectors offer quick and intuitive pre-wiring connections—both designed to significantly reduce installation times, saving valuable labor costs.

The series also includes the IPX5-rated PIC-800SW 70-volt in-ceiling bandpass subwoofer, which delivers clean, dynamic low frequencies for distributed audio or whole home audio installations. Featuring an 8" woofer, the PIC-800SW provides deep bass and enhances system design flexibility.

For a seamless finish, the PIC models are designed with round, magnetic paintable grilles with both black and white options included in the box. Square grilles are available separately.

Finally, for applications where ceiling mounting isn’t possible, the PIC models are also fully compatible with Klipsch’s current pendant housing (KPH525, KPH-650 and KPH-800) where required.