A Utelligent Choice—Utelogy Joins the Barco ClickShare Alliance

Utelogy Corporation (opens in new tab) has joined the Barco ClickShare Alliance Program as a validated technology partner, extending the capabilities of its software platform for managing AV and UC devices and peripherals to include Barco’s ClickShare Conference solution (opens in new tab) for wireless presentation and conferencing.

ClickShare solutions enable wireless conferencing and presentation in meeting spaces. When users walk into the meeting room, ClickShare automatically connects their laptop to room devices like cameras, mics, speakers, sound bars and displays. They can start a meeting from a laptop within seconds, using their preferred video conferencing platform.

Barco is continually expanding its Alliance Program by adding complementary solutions to help provide a seamless integration of technologies and ultimately provide users with an enhanced total experience.

(Image credit: Barco ClickShare)

“We’re happy to work together with Utelogy on the integration of ClickShare into their enterprise-grade platform for managing, monitoring, controlling, and automating connected workspaces. Our joint partnership will help IT managers to manage and monitor their ClickShare units in the meeting room and beyond. The future of work is only one click away,” said Johan Pirot, head of MX initiatives and strategic partnerships meeting experience and weConnect at Barco.

The addition of Utelogy room management solutions such as U-Manage and

U-Automate furthers the Alliance goals of simplifying deployments, optimizing efficiency, minimizing reaction time, and reducing costs.

“With the power of Utelogy, users can gain actionable insights into their entire AV/UC estate under a single pane of glass,” said Kevin Morrison, CEO at Utelogy. “They can monitor the health and status of ClickShare devices across an entire estate using a fully customizable location hierarchy. This integration will deliver more intuitive in-room control and let users focus more on their content and collaboration during meetings and not the technical logistics behind the scenes.”

Utelogy solutions can interface to ClickShare via its Rest API for seamless integrations and updates. The Utelogy and ClickShare integration will deliver a range of benefits, including proactive monitoring with customizable alerts and notifications, enhanced room readiness, network automation and self-healing, advanced analytics and custom dashboards.