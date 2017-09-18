Keywest Technology Releases New Digital Signage Player

Keywest Technology released a new digital signage player, the 352, which is the first multi-use player of its kind from Keywest Technology. The 352 is cross-platform compatible, from cloud-based digital signage to premise-based digital signage to interactive integration.



“We are creating more possibilities by expanding digital signage capabilities at affordable price points, said Koytt Nicohls, company president and director of R&D. "Every digital signage application has unique needs that in the past required different hardware, content management, configurations, and software. Our all-new multiuse 352 digital signage player easily adapts to the majority of ideas one can think of, from signage networks to interactive displays to video walls. By connecting this player to our cloud-based Breeze CMS, we offer almost unlimited possibilities to bring ideas to fruition.”

Though the 352 measures only only 5.5” x 4.2” x 1.1” (140 x 107.5 x 27mm), the multiuse player is loaded with features and tools including connectivity with Breeze Digital Signage cloud CMS, support for Windows 10, Linux Ubuntu OS and HTML5, dual 4K outputs and Bluetooth 4.0 for IoT integration and applications. The 352 can also be configured to work as a stand-alone (a.k.a. MZP MICRO) player operating on Windows compatible MediaZone Pro software with or without a network.

When used as a Breeze Digital Signage cloud player, the 352 warranty can be perpetual, depending on the service level agreement. If it is purchased with MediaZone Pro digital signage software for standalone applications, it comes with a two-year limited warranty.