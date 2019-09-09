Keys to an Analytics Future: Governance, Collaboration, and Communication (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The 2019 Enterprise Summit: Analytics brought together professionals from the areas of IT, business and finance, and institutional research to explore the promise of analytics and how collaboration across the enterprise can advance institutional analytics strategy."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Analytics are playing an increasingly important role in higher ed, and that trend will only continue to pick up steam. EDUCAUSE Review prepares us for the data-driven future by highlighting three key elements to a successful approach: governance, collaboration, and communication.