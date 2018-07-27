Key Digital Releases Universal Configuration and Control Software

The What: Key Digital introduces Key Digital Management Software Professional (KDMS Pro), a PC based software designed to streamline and modernize integration and management of IP enabled Key Digital products including Enterprise AV-over-IP Solutions.

The What Else: The software enables PC based controlling of video routing and video wall layouts and is designed for professional AV integrators and Key Digital authorized resellers to configure units, load the latest firmware, set EDID control handshakes, and provide input and output friendly names to be displayed on the Key Digital App and KDMS software for users. KDMS Pro supports multiple Key Digital units and systems on the same network.

For the expansive Enterprise AV over IP 1080p solutions offered by Key Digital, KDMS Pro customizes control solutions of multiple sources/zones or rooms by easily switching sources and displays, powering off/on, and controlling with full button remotes.

The Bottom Line: KDMS Pro provides a sleek pre-built control GUI for compatible Key Digital systems to manage video and audio routing, volume levels, video walls and more for Enterprise AV over IP, HDMI and HDBaseT matrix switchers, audio matrix switchers, presentation switchers, video wall processors, and multi-viewers.