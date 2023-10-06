Key Digital Enhances KD-Pro4x1X-2 HDMI Switcher—Here's How

Key Digital has released a firmware update for its KD-Pro4x1X-2 HDMI switcher that adds IP to RS-232 command forwarding to the switcher’s capabilities. Introduced last month, the firmware update enables the second-generation 4x1 UHD/4K/18G HDMI switcher to function as part of a programming-free presentation system similarly to Key Digital Unified Communication and Control products.

[Technology Meets Vibe]

By connecting the KD-CamUSB PTZ camera and/or the KD-Amp220 audio pre-amp/amplifier to the KD-Pro4x1X-2 by way of each device’s RS-232 ports, and enabling control of the devices from the free Key Digital Management Software Pro (KDMS Pro) app for Windows or a new web UI, users can control the camera and amp from the free KD-App for iOS, the web UI, Key Digital’s Compass Control Pro integrated iOS control system or with TCP/IP commands from other networked devices.

[Key Digital Helps to Bring Education and Ministry Together]

“There’s zero programming required. Only simple wiring and a few setup page taps are needed to implement the capabilities offered by the KD-Pro4x1X-2 firmware update,” says Jonathon Ferry, Key Digital VP of product education and experience. “The pre-built control pages in our control software apps make it easy for end users to have camera and audio management alongside switcher control for video in a presentation system without the need for an additional master control device.”