Check out Key Digital's Updated Switcher

Key Digital has launched the second-generation KD-Pro4x1X-2. The 4x1 UHD/4K/18G HDMI switcher features 4x1 auto switching, audio de-embedding and a plethora of control options. “For applications ranging from conference rooms to huddle spaces, classrooms, theater and gaming spaces,” said DeWayne Rains, Key Digital vice president of sales, “the KD-Pro4x1X HDMI switcher is a core tool for many of our customers. The updates to the KD-Pro4x1X-2 ensure the availability of this affordable solution into the future.”

In addition to auto-switching that, when enabled, automatically selects a newly detected source or switches away from a newly disconnected source, the KD-Pro4x1X-2 offers front-panel-button, IR, RS-232, TCP/IP and trigger voltage control, and features status-monitoring LEDs. Intuitive end-user system control is made easy via the remarkably featured yet free iOS Key Digital App, which scans and auto-detects the KD-Pro4x1X-2 (along with any other KD App ready Key Digital hardware sharing the network) for population of pre-built GUI control screens. The KD-Pro4x1X-2 also offers integrated web UI control from any browser on any networked device for a complete control solution that includes AV switching via IP, KD-Amp220 audio with microphone mix via RS-232, and KD-CamUSB PTZ web cam control via RS-232. CEC control is passed through from the selected HDMI source to the connected display.

To flexibly feed amplifiers, DSP processors and sound bars, the KD-Pro4x1X-2 delivers audio de-embedding in both analog (two-channel on a 1/8-inch [3.5mm] jack and balanced/unbalanced outputs on a six-pin terminal block with support for sampling rates up to 192 kHz) and digital (optical & SPDIF with surround audio support including DTS-HD Master Audio, DTS:X, Dolby TrueHD, and Dolby Atmos at sampling rates and channel counts up to 96 kHz/7.1).

The KD-Pro4x1X-2 supports all SD, HD, VESA and Ultra HD/4K video standards with resolutions up to up to 4096x2160 or 3840x2160 24/25/30/60hz at 4:4:4. Standards and protocol support further includes Dolby Vision, HDR10, fully licensed HDCP 2.2 compatibility, deep color support up to UHD/4K 30Hz 4:4:4/12 bits or 60Hz 4:4:4/8 bit and a full buffer system that manages TMDS re-clocking / signal re-generation, HDCP authentication to source and display, and EDID Control handshake. EDID management utilizes an internal handshake library in addition to native EDID data copied from the output/display.