How the University of Greenwich Created a 100% European VP XR Ecosystem

The University of Greenwich, located in the borough of Greenwich in London, England, recently opened its new center of excellence for education and research in audiovisual content and process. The center selected Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.5 ORIM VP XR LEDWALL—alongside Mo-Sys and Brompton solutions—to create a 100% European VP XR ecosystem.

This center, which has been named SHIFT (Shared Hub for Immersive Future Technologies), aims to be a pioneer in the study and development of advanced audiovisual technologies. The Alfalite Modularpix Pro 1.5 ORIM VP XR LEDWALL will provide an advanced platform for the creation and display of XR content, which is central to the institution's research and education activities.

The LEDWALL at the University of Greenwich is being managed by the Brompton SX40 and XD Unit LED video processors. This project therefore stands out as the only 100% European VP XR solution. Mo-Sys has been responsible for the supply and integration. In addition to Alfalite's LEDWALL it has also integrated its StarTracker Max systems and other XR solutions for a complete VP XR solution.

Through this new center, the University of Greenwich will design virtual production training programs for industry professionals, participate in research and knowledge exchange projects to identify new products in the sector, and offer employment and internship opportunities for students in the competitive film industry.

"This project is a testament to the quality and performance of our LED technologies, and we look forward to seeing how our products contribute to the advancement of research and education in audiovisual content," said Luis Garrido Fuentes, managing director of Alfalite.